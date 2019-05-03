× Expand Cocktail Trail Kickoff Party header

Shepherd Express is thrilled to introduce the Cocktail Trail; a coupon booklet with free cocktails at up to 24 amazing craft cocktail spots (see list below) in Milwaukee. We're giving cocktail enthusiasts a chance to explore new and fun spots without breaking the bank.

Maybe you will find your next go-to spot for after work drinks or delectable drinks with a view!

Join us on May 3 at Fuel Cafe as we launch the Cocktail Trail. Every drink purchased will get you a raffle ticket and a chance to win a FREE BOOKLET!! You can also purchase the booklet for only $20 on Friday. PLUS, sample Fuel's Rishi Collins for $5 or enjoy $5 happy hour apps and $3 happy hour taps.

It's going to be a fun night!!!

PARTICIPATING CRAFT COCKTAIL SPOTS:

Twisted Path Distillery, Lost Whale, Boone & Crockett, Cafe Corazon (Bay View), Kegel's Inn, Milwaukee Sail Loft, ABV Social, The Iron Horse Hotel, Kindred on KK, Taylor's Milwaukee, Ale Asylum Riverhouse, Black Sheep MKE, The Rumpus Room, Hi Hat Garage, Casablanca, Central Standard Craft Distillery, The Original, The Diplomat, The Wicked Hop, Club Charlies, Goodkind, Bittercube Bar & Bazaar, Crimson Club and Fuel Cafe 5th St.