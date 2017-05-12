Cody Jinks w/Ward Davis

Event time: 8pm

Cody Jinks

+ special guest Ward Davis

Saturday, June 10

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Sounds Like: Tattoos, Telecasters and Texas twang, performed by a recovered metalhead who still digs the darker things in life. His music is full of honky-tonk heartache and barroom ballads, and his new record also steers Jinks into unusual territory for a country singer, with vampires, devils and apocalyptic imagery all rearing their heads. You can take the country singer out of heavy metal. . .