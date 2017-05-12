Cody Jinks w/Ward Davis
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Cody Jinks
+ special guest Ward Davis
Saturday, June 10
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Sounds Like: Tattoos, Telecasters and Texas twang, performed by a recovered metalhead who still digs the darker things in life. His music is full of honky-tonk heartache and barroom ballads, and his new record also steers Jinks into unusual territory for a country singer, with vampires, devils and apocalyptic imagery all rearing their heads. You can take the country singer out of heavy metal. . .
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance