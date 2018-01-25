Cody Johnson

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Cody Johnson delivers his music with an uncanny confidence. His smoky baritone and ultra-Southern enunciations give him a voice as uniquely identifiable as country kingpins Jason Aldean or Tim McGraw. And he uses it to convey a Texas-proud swagger, a real-man charm and an unwavering honesty about who he is, where he comes from and where he hopes to go.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
