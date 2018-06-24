Colin Jost

Google Calendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

SNL writer and co-anchor of SNL’s “Weekend Update” Colin Jost comes to Turner Hall Ballroom for a night of comedy.  

Jost has won four Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.” He also wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film “Staten Island Summer,” based on his days as a lifeguard growing up in New York. Jost and Che also hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017.

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Colin Jost - 2018-06-24 20:00:00