Colectivo’s Música del Lago
Colectivo Coffee (Lakefront) 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This free concert series sponsored by Colectivo Coffee and the UWM Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies highlights some of Milwaukee’s finest Latin music groups. Performers this year include Caché MKE, De La Buena, La Chazz and many more. All shows take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings at the Colectivo’s Lakefront café.
