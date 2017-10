×

Art exhibit- Free Admission- Open to the Public- Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon

Join the CUW Art Gallery for its upcoming exhibit - Color.

Exhibit runs from January 27 - March 2, 2017. Opening Reception is on January 26th and runs from 6-8pm . Refreshments will be served.

Come see this beautiful exhibit of Color! Features the works of Todd Mrozinski, Renee Bebeau, and Jan Feldhausen.





CUW- Mequon- Art Gallery

12800 N. Lake Shore Dr.

Mequon, WI 53097