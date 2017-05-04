Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco

Event time: 7:00PM

On Saturday, May 20th the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI presents the 2016 Just for Laughs’ Stand Up Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco with his new hit show SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT?. Sebastian instantly captivates his audience with his over the top, silly hyper-exaggerated body language and hilarious facial expressions. His Italian machismo persona fits him like a glove as he goes off on the funniest riffs on life’s minor irritations.

In October, Maniscalco returned to SHOWTIME® with his wildly popular “own kind of panache” ( New York Times ) in SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT?. The special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre during one of his seven sold-out shows. The Beacon served as the setting for Maniscalco to deliver his unique brand of physical and quick-witted observational comedy in an hour of highly anticipated skepticism, all while asking WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT? The premiere proved to be a major win for the SHOWTIME® network. SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT? was the "Most Watched" Comedy/Variety special of 2016, ranking #1 with total viewers. The special eclipsed the premieres of his two prior SHOWTIME specials, SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: AREN'T YOU EMBARRASSED? and SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: WHAT'S WRONG WITH PEOPLE? by double and triple digit margins.

“Coming up in this business over the years has taught me to look for folks that are in it for the same reasons I am,” said Maniscalco. “I knew we had found a great partner in SHOWTIME® on my last special, and I am happy we are continuing that relationship. Through their platform, I’ve been able to expose my stand-up to a broader audience and am looking forward to continuing to ask the hard questions like WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT?

Price: $39.75 - $59.75, $250 VIP Package includes a premium seat, signed tour laminate, signed DVD, souvenir ticket, and photo opportunity.