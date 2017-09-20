ComedySportz Milwaukee!

Event time: Fridays 7:30pm and 10pm shows, Saturdays 3pm, 7:30pm, and 10pm shows

If you come to see ComedySportz®, you'll see one Referee and two teams of Players, one red and one blue-- competing against each other in improv games based on the suggestions of the fans watching the match! There are seven to ten games per match, with the occasional willing volunteer joining us up on the field to help the hilarity ensue!

Everything is made up totally on the spot. Nothing is rehearsed. Our Players are trained to be quick-witted, funny and compete as hard as they can to make sure the fans in our audience are laughing.

ComedySportz® Started right here in Milwaukee in 1984, and has been entertaining fans for 30+ years. ComedySportz® has grown, is played in 24 cities across the world, and enjoyed by THOUSANDS of fans every weekend. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit our website at www.cszmke.com, or contact us at (414) 272-8888.

Price: $10-$12 $8.50 - 3pm Show $12 - 7:30pm Shows $10 - 10pm Shows