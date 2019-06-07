Community Frames II: Moving Image and Film Experiences Exhibition at Walker's Point Center for the Arts June 7th – July 6th Gallery hours: Tuesday through Saturday 12pm-5pm Artist Reception, June 21, 5pm-8pm @ WPCA (839 S. 5th Street)

Community Frames is an initiative that aims to celebrate the form of film and highlight it in a gallery setting. In doing so, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts centers themes of community, identity, and voice. The exhibition and events are free and open to the public!

The Second Annual Community Frames Exhibition features filmmakers and installation artists. This year exhibiting artists include Saif Alsaegh, Lucio Arellano, Chloe Corcoran, Britany Gunderson, Cole Kirkendall, Eric Kleppe-Montenegro, Hugo Ljungbäck, Kym McDaniel, A. Bill Miller, Riley Rae Niemack, Bláthnaid O’Toole, Kevin Przybylinski, Quinn Scargill, Wes Tank, Michelle Trujillo, and Natasha Woods.

Through partnerships with community organizations, we will screen both short and feature films as well as host workshops and talk-backs addressing the themes of identity, community, and voice. Collaborating organizations/groups include Milwaukee Film, UW-Milwaukee, MIAD, Milwaukee Visionaries Project, Seen Scene, and Riverwest Fem Fest.