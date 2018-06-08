Community Frames
Walker's Point Center for the Arts 839 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Community Frames is an initiative that aims to celebrate the form of film and highlight it in a gallery setting while exploring themes of community, identity and voice.
Community Frames: Moving Image Gallery and Film Experiences
June 8th – July 7th
Opening Reception June 8th 5pm-8pm
A collaborative and community effort in many regards: working alongside filmmakers and partners from Milwaukee Film (Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, Black Lens, Cine Sin Fronteras), UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival, MIAD’s New Studio Practice Department and more.
All film experiences are free and open to the public!
Community Frames encompasses the following elements:
Moving Image Gallery— Video installations will feature a juried group exhibition. Our call for video art resulted in more than 30 film submissions. The selected works were juried by Portia Cobb, Maeve Jackson, and a panel of WPCA youth from our Exposures-Multimedia Storytelling High School Internship Program. Below is the selected work:
- Tony Holz — Kataware-doki
- Eric Kleppe-Montenegro — Legalization for All; El Pueblo Unido – May Day 2017
- Jayce Kolinski — Perpetual Thinking
- Hugo Ljungbäck — Cathedral Square
- Kym McDaniel — Exit Strategy #1-3
- Kirsten Meier — The Songbird
- A. Bill Miller — untitled (particledance07); untitled (particledance06_03); untitled (particledance06_02)
- Cristina Ossers — How Many Tomorrows
- Kevin Przybylinski — Cartolina
- Vonnie Quest — Inside Out
- Kyle Ryan — Unbarr’d the Gates of Light
- Naomi Shersty — The Following
- Ethan Suhr — A Comprehensive Field Guide to the Habits & Tendencies of Ethan Robert Suhr
- Wes Tank — Seeking Century City; Tomorrowland
- Michelle Trujillo — Spazi Indeterminabili
- Sheyenne Wilson — America’s Air
- Arts Education — A week of our Summer Art Camp is dedicated to filmmaking for youth ages 6-12 as well as an 8 week internship program for teens that documents the camp.
- Community Voice — Through partnerships with community organizations we will screen both short and feature films, host workshops and talk-backs addressing the themes of identity, community and voice. Here’s an overview of the calendar of events:
Fri June 8
Opening Reception 5:00pm-8:00pm
Tue June 12
Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance (MFA) Shorts On Loop In Theater 12:00-5:00pm
Wed June 13
MFA Shorts On Loop In Theater 12pm-5pm
Thu June 14
MFA Virtual Reality Experience 3:30pm-5:30pm
MFA Mixer/Spoken Word Show 5:30pm-7:30pm
Fri June 15
MFA Virtual Reality Experience 3:30pm-5:30pm
MFA Presents: ‘Ghosts of Attica‘ – Screening/Talkback 6pm-8pm
Sat June 16
MFA Virtual Reality Experience 1:30 PM-3:30 PM
MFA Grantwriting/Film Funding Workshop 4pm-5pm
Tue June 19 – Fri June 22
Filmmaking Adventures Week 1pm-5pm; registration required for youth ages 6-12 yrs old
Wed June 20
Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Fest Presents: ‘‘WILDNESS‘ 7pm-9pm
Thur June 21
Cine Sin Fronteras Presents: ‘Esteban‘ – Screening & Panel 12pm-2pm
Sat June 23
Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival Presents: ‘Peace of Mind‘ 2:00pm-4:00pm
Tue June 26
Black Lens Presents: Short Films 6pm- 8pm
Thu June 28
‘Sherman Park Rising‘ Screening and Panel 7pm-8pm
Thu July 5
Together/Apart: Voices of Female Filmmakers