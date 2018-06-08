Community Frames is an initiative that aims to celebrate the form of film and highlight it in a gallery setting while exploring themes of community, identity and voice.

Community Frames: Moving Image Gallery and Film Experiences June 8th – July 7th Opening Reception June 8th 5pm-8pm

A collaborative and community effort in many regards: working alongside filmmakers and partners from Milwaukee Film (Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, Black Lens, Cine Sin Fronteras), UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival, MIAD’s New Studio Practice Department and more.

All film experiences are free and open to the public!

Community Frames encompasses the following elements:

Moving Image Gallery— Video installations will feature a juried group exhibition. Our call for video art resulted in more than 30 film submissions. The selected works were juried by Portia Cobb, Maeve Jackson, and a panel of WPCA youth from our Exposures-Multimedia Storytelling High School Internship Program. Below is the selected work:

Tony Holz — Kataware-doki

Eric Kleppe-Montenegro — Legalization for All; El Pueblo Unido – May Day 2017

Jayce Kolinski — Perpetual Thinking

Hugo Ljungbäck — Cathedral Square

Kym McDaniel — Exit Strategy #1-3

Kirsten Meier — The Songbird

A. Bill Miller — untitled (particledance07); untitled (particledance06_03); untitled (particledance06_02)

Cristina Ossers — How Many Tomorrows

Kevin Przybylinski — Cartolina

Vonnie Quest — Inside Out

Kyle Ryan — Unbarr’d the Gates of Light

Naomi Shersty — The Following

Ethan Suhr — A Comprehensive Field Guide to the Habits & Tendencies of Ethan Robert Suhr

Wes Tank — Seeking Century City; Tomorrowland

Michelle Trujillo — Spazi Indeterminabili

Sheyenne Wilson — America’s Air

Arts Education — A week of our Summer Art Camp is dedicated to filmmaking for youth ages 6-12 as well as an 8 week internship program for teens that documents the camp.

Community Voice — Through partnerships with community organizations we will screen both short and feature films, host workshops and talk-backs addressing the themes of identity, community and voice. Here’s an overview of the calendar of events:

Fri June 8

Opening Reception 5:00pm-8:00pm

Tue June 12

Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance (MFA) Shorts On Loop In Theater 12:00-5:00pm

Wed June 13

MFA Shorts On Loop In Theater 12pm-5pm

Thu June 14

MFA Virtual Reality Experience 3:30pm-5:30pm

MFA Mixer/Spoken Word Show 5:30pm-7:30pm

Fri June 15

MFA Virtual Reality Experience 3:30pm-5:30pm

MFA Presents: ‘Ghosts of Attica‘ – Screening/Talkback 6pm-8pm

Sat June 16

MFA Virtual Reality Experience 1:30 PM-3:30 PM

MFA Grantwriting/Film Funding Workshop 4pm-5pm

Tue June 19 – Fri June 22

Filmmaking Adventures Week 1pm-5pm; registration required for youth ages 6-12 yrs old

Wed June 20

Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Fest Presents: ‘‘WILDNESS‘ 7pm-9pm

Thur June 21

Cine Sin Fronteras Presents: ‘Esteban‘ – Screening & Panel 12pm-2pm

Sat June 23

Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival Presents: ‘Peace of Mind‘ 2:00pm-4:00pm

Tue June 26

Black Lens Presents: Short Films 6pm- 8pm

Thu June 28

‘Sherman Park Rising‘ Screening and Panel 7pm-8pm

Thu July 5

Together/Apart: Voices of Female Filmmakers