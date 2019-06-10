Community Talk Back: One Woman, One Vote

An Important Date in History! This event celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment by Wisconsin on this date in history: June 10, 1919. Watch the PBS documentary: One Woman, One Vote and hear a panel discussion about the documentary, women in history, and value of the voting today. We want to celebrate the day by ensuring we understand how the 19th Amendment can to be, how to protect it and exercise it today.

Attire: Your choice. Please consider wearing white and adding purple and green accessories in honor of the Suffragettes.

Host: NŌ Studios Artist Member: Bonnie J. Edwards, MA, Ed. and CoFranchise Owner/Area Director ClubZ! Tutoring

Sponsor: Rotary Club of Milwaukee

Organized by: Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee

Fee to Attend: $12 for non-members, free for members