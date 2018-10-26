Concert: Faculty member Dafydd Bevil, horn

UW-Whitewater's Associate Lecturer of Horn, Dafydd Bevil, will be presenting a solo recital that will feature a wide range of works showcasing the versatile and exciting nature of the horn. The program will consist of "Scherzo Concertante" by Vaclav Nehlhybel, "Sonata for Alto Horn and Piano" by Paul Hindemith, "Musicva per Corno Solo" by Klement Slavicky, and the John Williams Horn Concerto.