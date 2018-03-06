Concert for Peder and Peder Hedman Quartet 7" record release: members of 3 On Fire, The Mighty Deerlick, The Carolinas, Radio Radio, Testa Rosa, F/I, The Peder Hedman Quartet, Voot Warnings, Bicentennial Rub, Liquid Pink, The Mercurys, Sugar Foot, The Riverwest Aces, Trolley, Couch Flambeau, The Blinding Lights, Detroit Jewel, DJ Sonia & more

Friends and bandmates come together to commemorate the creative & original life of Peder Hedman, one of the nicest guys the Milwaukee music scene ever knew. Featuring members of 3 On Fire, The Mighty Deerlick, The Carolinas, Radio Radio, Testa Rosa, F/I, The Peder Hedman Quartet, Voot Warnings, Bicentennial Rub, Liquid Pink, The Mercurys, Sugar Foot, The Riverwest Aces, Trolley, Couch Flambeau, The Blinding Lights, Detroit Jewel, and many more.

The evening also doubles as the Peder Hedman Quartet’s 7″ record release. The first 100 paid admissions will receive a copy. There will also be a Silent auction where you can bid on great stuff from local businesses, artists and musicians. All proceeds from this event to benefit the Cyril G. Hedman irrevocable trust!

WMSE Dj Sonia will be spinning great music throughout the evening!