Confronting Mass Incarceration: 1st Event: Reading in an age of Mass incarceration

4:00 pm panel discussion at MATC: “Is Doing Time a Waste of Time and Money?” Compare to Malcolm X on reading in prison – “I had never been so truly free in my life.” – at MATC, 700 W. State St, Milwaukee 53233 Rm S120

Featured panelists:

Darren Wheelock, Associated Professor of Social & Cultural Sciences, Marquette University

Attorney Larry R. Coté, Jr., Secretary of Felmers O. Chaney Advocacy Board

Kim Donald, 9 to 5 Wisconsin, EXPO (Ex Prisoners Organizing) Leader

Moderator & Panelist: Daniel Karpowitz, Author of “College in Prison: Reading in an Age of Mass Incarceration”, Bard Prison Initiative

