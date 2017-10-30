Confronting Mass Incarceration 2nd Event: Julilly Kohler-Hausmanan

4:00 pm panel discussion at MATC: “Stoking Racism for Political Power: What Can

Be Done?” – at MATC, 700 W State St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Rm S120

Featured panelists:

Julilly Kohler-Hausmann, Author of “Getting Tough: Welfare and Imprisonment in 1970s America”

Fred Royal, Volunteer President of NAACP Milwaukee Branch

Robert Smith, Professor of History, Marquette University

Dee Hall, Managing Editor, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Moderator: Michael Morgan, former State of Wisconsin Secretary of Administration, Commissioner of Milwaukee Department of City Development