Confronting Mass Incarceration: 3rd Event: Frank P. Zeidler Memorial Lecture, Heather Ann Thompson

HEATHER ANN THOMPSON

Author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, which also was a finalist for the National Book Award and included on 14 “Best of 2016” lists. Dr. Thompson has also written extensively on the history of policing, mass incarceration, and the criminal justice system. Monday, November 6, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the Turner Hall Ballroom, 1038 N. 4th St., Milwaukee 53203