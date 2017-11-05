Confronting Mass Incarceration: 3rd Event: Frank P. Zeidler Memorial Lecture, Heather Ann Thompson

Sunday, November 5 panel discussion with the author, 3:00 pm: “What the State Hides: How Can Democracy Work Without the Facts?” Location: Turner Hall Restaurant, 1038 N. 4th St., Milwaukee 53203

Panelists featured:

Dr. Heather Ann Thompson, Professor of History, University of Michigan

R.L. McNeely, Felmers O. Chaney Advocacy Board Chairperson, Author of Race, Crime & Criminal Justice, Retired Attorney, Professor Emeritus of Social Welfare, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Attorney Jerry Buting, Defense Counsel in State vs. Avery, Author of Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America's Broken System

Attorney Walter Lanier, Director of Multicultural Affairs and Community Engagement and Men of Color at MATC, UWM Lecturer on Race and Constitutional Law, Senior Pastor of Progressive Baptist Church

Moderator: Dr. Robert S. Smith, Marquette University Harry G. John Professor of Urban Studies and Director of the Center for Urban Research

Dr. Thompson is the author of “Blood In the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy,“ a finalist for the National Book Award, and included on 13 Best Books of 2016 lists; she has also written extensively on the history of policing, mass incarceration, and the criminal justice system.