I Contain Multitudes Opening Reception & Artists’ Discussion

Meet the 10 artists participating in the “I Contain Multitudes” exhibit at MIAD and view a documentary created about the making of this exhibition. Participating artists include: Hend Al-Mansour, Susan Armington, Nida Bangash, Roya Farassat, Farida Hughes, Fawzia Khan, Ifrah Mansour, Kimberlee Joy Roth and Helen Zughaib.

In "I Contain Multitudes," 10 artists of diverse heritage and artistic backgrounds examine how they navigate multiculturalism, social norms and immigration. The exhibit is generously supported in part by the Mary L. Nohl Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.