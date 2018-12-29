Corky Siegel & Howard Levy

to Google Calendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941

Siegel, a multiple award winner, has earned an international reputation as one of the world's great blues harmonica masters. He is a composer, blues pianist, singer/songwriter. Levy is a musician without limits. Composer, Grammy Award winner, and multi-instrumentalist, best known for his astonishing harmonica playing which has earned him the admiration of audiences worldwide. Two of Chicago’s most revered and celebrated music treasures will come together to make people laugh while knocking them flat with jaw dropping virtuosity.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM on Saturday.

Doors and bar open 2:15 PM. Concert begins 3:00 PM on Sunday. Tickets $30. Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

Info
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941 View Map
Concerts
9202944279
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Corky Siegel & Howard Levy - 2018-12-29 19:30:00