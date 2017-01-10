Corn Husk Crafts Educational Workshop

Event time: 9:30am-11:00am and 12:30pm-2:00pm

Local artist Yesica Coria Zavaleta guides students in the art of creating traditional corn husk flowers and details their significance in Mayan culture. Learn the importance of preserving, and sharing, cultural traditions while constructing a unique craft! Also included is a guided tour of Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala in the Latino Arts Gallery.