The Corn Potato String Band w/Fox & Branch

CORN POTATO STRING BAND W/ FOX & BRANCH- SUNDAY, MAY 13TH 7PM

$10.00

“I’ve heard quite a lot of old-time fiddle and banjo playing, trust me, but I’ve never heard it like this… played at break-neck speeds, Aaron’s fiddle whipping around tight corners like a high-end sports car. It was like watching Bach hopped up on speed, composing kickass barn dance tunes in Appalachia. Kind of.” -No Depression

The Corn Potato String Band earns high praise in traditional American music, keeping old time fiddle and banjo music from a one-way trip to the dustbins of history. Theirs is a story of struggle, hard knocks and triumph. Essentially unable to cope with modern life, the members of this band are outcasts of society who survive by playing the lost music of the flatlands where they were raised.

The Corn Potatoes have delighted audiences with their driving fiddle tunes and harmonious singing across the US, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and India. They are all multi-instrumentalists dedicated to continuing the music and dance traditions of the Central and Southern US. In addition to being champion fiddlers they play banjo, guitar, bass and mandolin and deftly handle many different antiquated styles including ballads, “ho-downs,” country “rags” and southern gospel, specializing in twin fiddling and double banjo tunes. https://cornpotato.com/

Fox & Branch- Based in Milwaukee, the nationally known duo has toured the Midwest, the East Coast and the South. In 2017, Fox and Branch toured overseas for the first time, playing to audiences in Ireland, England and Scotland. You'll hear old-time country songs; fiddle tunes; Cajun songs and tunes; New Orleans flavored music; jug band and novelty numbers; swing standards; British ballads; Irish and Scottish songs and fiddle tunes; Bluegrass songs; and, last but not least, banjo/washboard breakdowns. https://www.foxandbranch.com/

$10 tickets - http://bit.ly/2p5bGF9