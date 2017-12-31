Count Down To 2018!

Come and join the Three Lions Pub and Shorewood Community while we ring in the New Year! The night will be full of Celebration, Live Music, Drink Specials, a Gourmet Buffet and of course some New Year’s Toasts! Packaged pricing is available but NOT REQUIRED! All are welcome to Ring in the New Year at the Pub!

Event Package Pricing

$60 per person includes

8:00pm - 2:00am Open Bar including Smirnoff, Captain & Crown Royal mixers along with ALL Taps.

9:00pm - Free Gourmet Buffet

Free Champagne Toast at Midnight

*Pre-purchasing this package is encouraged but this can also be purchased the night of New Year's Eve.

Group VIP Event Package Pricing

$1,500 Celebrity Treatment (good for 20 people)

This includes a semi-private area for you and your group to ring in the New Year. We will reserve our comfortable lounge seating section of the Pub which holds 2 leather couches, a cozy fireplace, a TV, and Telephone Booth Photobooth. You will also receive 20 wristbands good for our Event Package deal of Open Bar from 8PM-2AM, Gourmet Buffet beginning at 9PM & Champagne Toast at Midnight. A personal quarter keg for your group which can be chosen from our keg options. 4 bottles of Champagne, 1 bottle of Smirnoff (pick your flavor), 1 bottle of Captain, 1 bottle of Crown Royal, along with mixers.

Table reservations are also available but limited. Reserve your perfect spot TODAY!

- $10 Reserves you a seat at the bar

- $50 per 4 top - Table reservations include bottle service with your choice of Smirnoff, Captain, or Crown Royal along with a mixer.

*Your table (or bar seat) reservation do not include our Open Bar, Gourmet Buffet or Midnight Champagne Toast. The Event Package option would be an add-on, per person, to your table reservation.

- $400 per booth, seats 6 people. This includes 6 wristbands good for our Event Package deal of Open Bar from 8PM-2AM, Gourmet Buffet beginning at 9PM, a Midnight Champagne Toast, 1 bottle of Champagne, and 1 bottle of Smirnoff, Captain or Crown Royal, along with mixers, your choice.

*For all reservations made before December 21st, we will throw in a complimentary bottle of champagne for you and your group to enjoy!

The Evenings Timeline

6:00 : Regular, Full Menu, Dinner service begins and runs throughout the evening until 10:00pm

8:00 : Open Bar Begins - for those that purchased the $60 Event Package

9:00 : Free Gourmet Buffet Opens - for those that purchased the $60 Event Package

10:30 : Live Music

Midnight : Complementary Champagne Toasting to the New Year!

For more information or to personally make a table reservation/purchase one of the above packages, contact our Marketing Director, Devan Shepherd, at devan@threelionspub.com or 414.627.7817.

We look forward to ringing in the New Year with all of you!!