Courtney Barnett w/Waxahatchee

Sometimes I Just Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, and she put her casual wit on full display once again for this year’s follow-up, Tell Me How You Really Feel. For this show, she’ll be joined by a similarly sharp indie-rock act, Waxahatchee, the buzzy rock band led by singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. They released a new album with Dinosaur Jr. producer John Agnello, Out in the Storm, last year on Merge Records.