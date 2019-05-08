Covert Karaoke

to Google Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00 iCalendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Covert Karaoke

 Looking for a place to belt out your favorite song, undercover? Head to the SafeHouse every Wednesday when Agent DJ Robbie visits Newsroom Pub for some classified karaoke.

Grab the mic and accept your musical mission!

9:30PM-11:59PM, every Wednesday

https://www.safe-house.com/events/details/fc6005d3-1e75-403e-94a4-a5e000cba14b

Info

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
DJs & Karaoke
to Google Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00 iCalendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-08 21:30:00 to Google Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-15 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-15 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-15 21:30:00 iCalendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-15 21:30:00 to Google Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-22 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-22 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-22 21:30:00 iCalendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-22 21:30:00 to Google Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-29 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-29 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-29 21:30:00 iCalendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-05-29 21:30:00 to Google Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-06-05 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-06-05 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-06-05 21:30:00 iCalendar - Covert Karaoke - 2019-06-05 21:30:00