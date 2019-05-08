Covert Karaoke

Looking for a place to belt out your favorite song, undercover? Head to the SafeHouse every Wednesday when Agent DJ Robbie visits Newsroom Pub for some classified karaoke.

Grab the mic and accept your musical mission!

9:30PM-11:59PM, every Wednesday

https://www.safe-house.com/events/details/fc6005d3-1e75-403e-94a4-a5e000cba14b