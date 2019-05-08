Covert Karaoke
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Looking for a place to belt out your favorite song, undercover? Head to the SafeHouse every Wednesday when Agent DJ Robbie visits Newsroom Pub for some classified karaoke.
Grab the mic and accept your musical mission!
9:30PM-11:59PM, every Wednesday
https://www.safe-house.com/events/details/fc6005d3-1e75-403e-94a4-a5e000cba14b
DJs & Karaoke