Coyote Peterson: Brave Wilderness Live! (6pm)

With over 1.466 billion views and 8.7 million subscribers, Brave Wilderness, YouTube’s top-rated wildlife channel, is a one stop connection to a wild world of adventure and amazing up close animal encounters!

Coyote Peterson, host of the Brave Wilderness animal adventure shows, is first and foremost an avid explorer and animal enthusiast! Growing up in rural Ohio, he developed his passion for animals and adventure while scouring nearby forests, swamps, and creek beds looking for whatever creatures he could get his hands on.

After developing his natural skills for storytelling while studying video production in college, he and business partner Mark Laivins designed the Brave Wilderness brand, through which they produce several shows including the Emmy Award Winning Breaking Trail, Beyond the Tide, Dragon Tails, Coyote’s Backyard and On Location.

Through his expeditions and encounters with some of the world’s most dangerous, cuddly, and misunderstood animals, Coyote has gained international recognition as a leading personality in wildlife entertainment. Whether he is diving into the water to catch a giant snapping turtle, or putting himself up against the sting of a bullet ant, Coyote aspires to educate and entertain above all else.

Based out of Columbus, Ohio, Wilderness Productions is comprised of show host Coyote Peterson and his fearless crew. From adventures in the field filming with wild animals, to long hours in post-production, they are dedicated to making animal conservation and education entertaining for the next generation of explorers. Through the Brave Wilderness channel, their goal is to promote a genuine compassion and welfare for the natural world through the curiosity it provokes.