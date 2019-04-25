CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll

CP and STOLL Thursday April 25 @ 7 pm

Come and enjoy the jazzy vocals of Chris Peppas blended with the King of The Keys, Jeff Stoll for a night of music and fun with good food and friends. With an ECLECTIC PLAYLIST of Sinatra, Dean Martin, Duke Ellington, Bill Withers, The Beatles and much more!

We will have some of the best Margaritas and Mexican food you too.

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1