CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll

to Google Calendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

CP and STOLL Thursday April 25 @ 7 pm

Come and enjoy the jazzy vocals of Chris Peppas blended with the King of The Keys, Jeff Stoll for a night of music and fun with good food and friends. With an ECLECTIC PLAYLIST of Sinatra, Dean Martin, Duke Ellington, Bill Withers, The Beatles and much more!

We will have some of the best Margaritas and Mexican food you too.

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1

Info

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - CP & Stoll w/Chris Peppas & Jeff Stoll - 2019-04-25 19:00:00