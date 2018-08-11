Cream City Classic

Milwaukee Water Commons, in partnership with Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Harbor District, will hold the first ever open river swim in the Milwaukee River on August 11th at 8 AM in the Historic Third Ward. The race will start and finish on the public pier at the intersection of N. Jackson St. and E. Erie St., near the Sail Loft. Rain Date: Aug. 18th The Milwaukee River has come a long way in recent history with water quality improvement, an increase in fish biodiversity, the establishment of a protected Milwaukee River Greenway, an abundance of anglers and kayakers, and downtown revitalization along the river. However, there is still work to be done to continue water quality improvements and ensure equitable access for all Milwaukeeans to our common waterways. Everyone has a right to fishable swimmable waterways and meaningful water experiences. It's time to celebrate, protect, and reclaim these waters for all! This is our swim, in our river. Let's jump in together, Milwaukee!

Swimmers must preregister and pay an entry fee. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to view the race from the public RiverWalk at no cost. USMS Sanctioned, water quality testing by Milwaukee Riverkeeper, post-race showers for swimmers, lifeguards and safety kayakers on duty, coordination with US Coast Guard and Milwaukee Police to restrict boat access during race.