Event time: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Join us for Creative District Alive! – an evening of fun and creative action on the Beer Line Extension Trail (North Richards Street to East Capitol Drive) There will be events for everyone including:

Milwaukee craft brewers, food trucks and live music with the band Foreign Goods featuring Jay Anderson.

Happy Hour on the Beerline Trail featuring craft cocktails. Enjoy libations concocted by Riverwest’s Centro Café

Riverworks Inventors Circus – Come watch while teams compete to build Rube Goldberg-inspired contraptions. Possessing engineering skills, an eye for design, and whimsy, teams will display cunning and craft as they go head-to-head to win the first Riverworks Inventors Circus. Enjoy circus-themed entertainment and snacks while you watch.