Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life – all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before!  

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his 

incomparable success, Criss’s passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. 

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance
