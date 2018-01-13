Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life – all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before!

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his

incomparable success, Criss’s passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere.