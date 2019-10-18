"Croce Plays Croce” features a complete set of classics by A.J.’s father, Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. The show often includes such timeless songs as "Operator,” "You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” "Workin’ At the Car Wash Blues,” "Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), "One Less Set of Footsteps,” "Lovers Cross,” and "Box #10,” to name a few.

Doors and bar open at 6:45 pm, show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets $48

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

This concert is supported by a sponsorship from Michael & Jeanne Shohoney.