Crushing Racism

All are welcome to attend our peaceful protest of racial injustice and systemic hate crimes. This is to be a loving show of support, embracing diversity in South Milwaukee and all communities.

VIOLENCE IS NOT WELCOME BY ANYONE!!!

Our march will being on the NW corner of 10th & Milwaukee Ave. and proceed to the crusher statue where we will take a knee to honor the innocent black lives that have died from the hands of police brutality. While we kneel we will hear an inspirational speech from a community member. We will then continue up to Growing South Milwaukee Community Garden where we will silently reflect on personal growth to seed love and positive energy for a hate free future. The march will move on to city hall where we will ask our local officials and police to note that we, the people, are not afraid to push for changes that will guarantee racial equity in South Milwaukee!

Stand with us Tuesday while we march to Crush Racism!