CSz Milwaukee - Home of ComedySportz Friday 7:30 Match

In A ComedySportz match, see one Referee and two teams of Players, one red and one blue-- competing against each other in improv games based on the suggestions of the fans watching the match! There are seven to ten games per match, with the occasional willing volunteer joining us up on the field to help the hilarity ensue!

Everything is made up totally on the spot. Nothing is rehearsed. And our shows are 100% family friendly! Our Players are trained to be quick-witted, funny, and compete as hard as they can to make sure the fans in our audience are laughing.

Tickets can be reserved by calling our office at (414)272-8888 or by visiting our website at cszmke.com!