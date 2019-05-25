Cullah Audiovisual Spectacullah

Fresh off of an album release tour across America, Cullah will be performing a unique experimental and challenging performance in the screening room of No Studios. An intimate and Spectacullah journey.

With the help of Anthony Deutsch (Father Sky), Cullah will be deconstructing and recreating Spectacullah live using an improvisation of organic and digital instrumentals. Additionally, this performance features reactive visuals from Anna Emerson of the UW-Milwaukee Immersive Media Lab

Seats are limited. Buy your tickets now!

Cullah (Milwaukee, WI) is a multi-disciplinary musician and engineer who releases an album every year on April 27th (his birthday) since 2006. Each album reflects the eclectic musical styles that Cullah draws from -- an autobiographical journey of musical expression.

Cullah's 13th album "Spectacullah" is his latest and arguably most daring showcase of his genre-bending musical expression; it is his distillation of 12 years of composition and technique. You won't want to miss this special and rare performance by Cullah.

https://www.cullah.com

No Studios | 1037 W. McKinley Avenue

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.