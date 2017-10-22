The United Nations Association – Greater Milwaukee invites you to…

“Cultivating Global Leadership in Schools & the Community"

Keynote Speaker: Michelle Wade Social Studies Curriculum Specialist – Milwaukee Public Schools United Nations Schools for International Learning (UNSIL)

Special Guest: John F. Lange Ambassador - US Foreign Service, Ret. Global Health Program - Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Whitefish Bay High School Model United Nations (MUN) students will share how their leadership skills were developed through challenging MUN experiences

Meet representatives of local non-profits working on related UN issues

Whitefish Bay Boy Scout Troop #400 Honor Guard will present a flag ceremony

Nine Milwaukee Public Schools have integrated a new United Nations Schools of International Learning curriculum this year through a $100,000 grant from a Greater Milwaukee Foundation donor for World Peace, World Law, and Peace Education. The program incorporates world studies and Model United Nations content at the elementary and middle school levels.

Students in the program master critical academic skills including research, writing, & presenting with a focus on world affairs & current events. In addition to learning about other countries, cultures, and international relationships, students gain experience in debate, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

For more information go to www.unamilwaukee.weebly.com or contact Debbie Metke: dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail) 414.881.0904 (phone)

Annette Robertson, Chair UNA-GM Education Committee, 414.332.3303

Steve Watrous, President UNA-GM Chapter, 414.429.7567