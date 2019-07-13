Cyphaden Music Presents: Marcel P. Black "Real Rappers Don't Rap Over Vocals Tour"
Bremen Cafe 901 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Real Emcees Dont Rap Over Vocals Tour
-Marcel P Black ( Hailing from way down south in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marcel mixes , stories, with Lyricism and touches on things and points that have affected him and his life . He does it well through his music. This tour specializes in the idea that Rappers need to stol rapping over their backing vocals. He also bring with him a guest on tour named Noveliss
Special Guest
- Rec Riddles
Also Performing
- Taiyamo Denku
- Meccah Maloh
- john doe
FREE
9PM
