Amid its bohemian Riverwest ambiance, Bremen Café serves a menu of hot and cold sandwiches that includes unusual touches and vegetarian options. In addition to open-mics nights and live music on weekends, you'll find a good selection of Wisconsin craft beers. (Dave Luhrssen)
Bremen Cafe
901 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Coffee, Sandwiches