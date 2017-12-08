Damien Escobar
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Easy come, easy go; was the lesson two-time Emmy Award winning violinist, Damien Escobar learned when he and his brother walked away from a multi-million dollar brand that took ten years to build. The now 27-year-old’s claim to fame came early on in his teens when he, alongside his brother, appeared on “America’s Got Talent” as Nuttin’ but Stringz.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance