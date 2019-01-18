"Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement"

Google Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00

David Barnett Gallery 1024 E. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond

In a divisive time, it is important to remember what connects us all. This exhibition celebrates the connections shared by all humans: milestones of life and death including birth, coming-of-age, and marriage. The gallery's extensive collection of African art, artifacts from around the world, and contemporary artworks are curated side-by-side to explore a common global humanity.

Home: Of Place & Displacement

Gallery 1SW, our staff-curated pop-up exhibition space, presents a selection of art exploring conceptions of home.

Info
David Barnett Gallery 1024 E. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Visual Arts
Google Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-18 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-19 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-22 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-23 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" - 2019-01-24 00:00:00