Dancemakers 2017

Event time: July 21-22 | 7:30pm Mitchell Studio 254 3203 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee

Every year we welcome a wonderfully eclectic and talented group of nationally and internationally recognized dancers and choreographers from around the world to Milwaukee to participate in our graduate Dance MFA program.

And each summer these students present Dancemakers, an event that welcomes the community into our studios to experience new works premiered by UWM Department of Dance students and alumni, as well as community dancers!

Choreographers include Esmé Boyce, Lehua Brown, Bryn Cohn, Kaitlin Dann, Jessamine DeLancey, Justin Dominic, Ken James, Alyssa Motter, Kia Smith, & Matthew Wagner.

Price: Tickets: General - $15; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $13; Students and under 18 - $9; Majors - Free