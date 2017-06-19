Danceworks DanceLAB - Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience
Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6pm & 8pm Sat and 6pm Sun
Ignite continues to blow up the Danceworks Studio Theatre with the area’s best and most exciting hip hop crews. These high energy performances are a DanceLAB favorite–be a part of this year’s experience.
(Held at Danceworks Studio Theatre)
Price: Tickets: $18 Reserved | $15 General | $11 Student & Senior Visit danceworksmke.org/performances/dance-lab for information & tickets.
Theater & Dance