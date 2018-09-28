Danceworks DanceLAB: Movement Media Lab

Movement Media Lab

Friday & Saturday, September 28-29, 8:30pm

Danceworks Studio Theatre

*New! Local film and video artists will showcase dance and movement-focused media projects in a variety of genres, including experimental, narrative, documentary and animation. The Movement Media Lab invites a process-based approach to analyzing and translating choreography/movement to the screen. The lab will also look at the relationship to the body in a 2D format, and highlighting movement through editing.

Advance Purchase Tickets: $13 Reserved Seating | $10 General Admission | $8 Student & Senior

Walk-Up Tickets: $13 General Admission | $10 Student & Senior

Movement Media Lab will include works by:

Katelyn Altmann & Jake Neuman

Marissa Jax & Amelia Morris

Elisabeth Karrels

Betty Salamun & Dan Boville

Kate Slezak & Alex Adkinson

Hannah Hamalian