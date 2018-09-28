Danceworks DanceLAB: Movement Media Lab
Danceworks Performance Company 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Movement Media Lab
Friday & Saturday, September 28-29, 8:30pm
Danceworks Studio Theatre
*New! Local film and video artists will showcase dance and movement-focused media projects in a variety of genres, including experimental, narrative, documentary and animation. The Movement Media Lab invites a process-based approach to analyzing and translating choreography/movement to the screen. The lab will also look at the relationship to the body in a 2D format, and highlighting movement through editing.
Advance Purchase Tickets: $13 Reserved Seating | $10 General Admission | $8 Student & Senior
Walk-Up Tickets: $13 General Admission | $10 Student & Senior
Movement Media Lab will include works by:
Katelyn Altmann & Jake Neuman
Marissa Jax & Amelia Morris
Elisabeth Karrels
Betty Salamun & Dan Boville
Kate Slezak & Alex Adkinson
Hannah Hamalian