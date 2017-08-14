Danceworks DanceLAB Teen

Event time: 5:30pm and 7:30pm

As part of Danceworks DanceLAB, this concert features Danceworks' own Danceworks Youth Performance Company (DYPC). Join us in wrapping up their 2016-17 season with this last summer dance event. DYPC Artistic Director and Danceworks Performance Company member Gina Laurenzi will work in collaboration with dancers to create a concert that dives into their world of dreams and nightmares. New choreography and structured improvisations on the theme will draw from music, poetry, artwork and their own experience.

Price: $13 Reserved // $10 General // $5 Student & Senior. Tickets available at door or online at: dwmke.org/dancelab