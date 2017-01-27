Danceworks Family Workshop

Event time: 4:00-5:00pm

Looking for something fun that the whole family can experience together? Give your family the gift of dance, and make memories that will last forever with Danceworks Family Workshops!

Saturday, April 22, 4-5 pm, Shall we Dance? (Recommended for Mother/Son or Father/Daughter ages 4-8) $15 per couple. Grab your special partner and learn a simple, fun dance that will keep you on your toes! The dance taught at this workshop will be featured in the Danceworks student showcase on June 10th. Don't want to perform? Don't worry--the performance is optional.

