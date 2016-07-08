Danceworks Professional Company: Handel's Bestiary

Event time: All performances will be at 7:00pm

Handel’s Bestiary: In Search of Animals in Handel’s Operas

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Friday, June 16 – 7:00pm

Saturday, June 17 – 7:00pm

Sunday, June 18 (rain date) – 7:00pm

Animals are teeming in Handel's Operas! Stroll the grounds of Lynden Sculpture garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant and tiger! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Lynden Sculpture Garden reunite in a new collaboration featuring dance and opera by an intergenerational cast of creatures!

Price: http://danceworksmke.org/performances/danceworks-performance-company/