Danceworks Professional Company: Handel's Bestiary
Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Event time: All performances will be at 7:00pm
Handel’s Bestiary: In Search of Animals in Handel’s Operas
Lynden Sculpture Garden
Friday, June 16 – 7:00pm
Saturday, June 17 – 7:00pm
Sunday, June 18 (rain date) – 7:00pm
Animals are teeming in Handel's Operas! Stroll the grounds of Lynden Sculpture garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant and tiger! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Lynden Sculpture Garden reunite in a new collaboration featuring dance and opera by an intergenerational cast of creatures!
Price: http://danceworksmke.org/performances/danceworks-performance-company/