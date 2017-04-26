Danceworks Try It Week
Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
If you’re a NEW student to Danceworks and not sure what class you want to take– we’ve got good news!
Try an adult class on us during the week of May 1-6. After you’ve found the right class for you, you’ll save 20% when you register for a full 8 week spring or summer session of classes. Try out one or more of the following classes appropriate for your experience level:
MONDAY, MAY 1
50+ Beg Ballet 9:15-10:15 am
Beg Contemporary 6:15-7:30 pm
Int/Adv Ballet 6:50-8:20 pm
Int/Adv Contemporary 7:30-9 pm
TUESDAY, MAY 2
Intermediate Ballet 10:30 am – 12 pm
Beg/Intermediate Ballet 7-8:30 pm
Intermediate Hip Hop 7:30-8:45 pm
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
Intermediate Ballet 10:30 am – 12 pm
Caribbean Dance Workout 5:30-6:30 pm
Beg/Int Jazz 6:15-7:30 pm
Barre Workout 7:30-8:30 pm
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Dance With Me 9:15-10 am (parent/child ages 3-36 months)
Tap Dance Workout 11:30 am – 12:30 pm (basic tap skills required)
Intermediate Tap 7:30-8:30 pm
FRIDAY, MAY 5
50+ Yoga 8:30-9:30 am
50+ Tap 12-1 pm
Intro to Hip Hop 6:15-7:30 pm
Swing Dance 7:30-8:30 pm
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Beg Ballet 9:45-10:45 am
African Dance Workout 12-1 pm
Int/Adv Ballet 2:15-3:45 pm
Intro to Tap Dance 2:30-3:30 pm
Questions? Contact Amy Brinkman at 414.277.8480 x6007 or abrinkman@danceworksmke.org. Click here for more information.
Price: Free for new students