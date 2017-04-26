Danceworks Try It Week

If you’re a NEW student to Danceworks and not sure what class you want to take– we’ve got good news!

Try an adult class on us during the week of May 1-6. After you’ve found the right class for you, you’ll save 20% when you register for a full 8 week spring or summer session of classes. Try out one or more of the following classes appropriate for your experience level:

MONDAY, MAY 1

50+ Beg Ballet 9:15-10:15 am

Beg Contemporary 6:15-7:30 pm

Int/Adv Ballet 6:50-8:20 pm

Int/Adv Contemporary 7:30-9 pm

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Intermediate Ballet 10:30 am – 12 pm

Beg/Intermediate Ballet 7-8:30 pm

Intermediate Hip Hop 7:30-8:45 pm

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Intermediate Ballet 10:30 am – 12 pm

Caribbean Dance Workout 5:30-6:30 pm

Beg/Int Jazz 6:15-7:30 pm

Barre Workout 7:30-8:30 pm

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Dance With Me 9:15-10 am (parent/child ages 3-36 months)

Tap Dance Workout 11:30 am – 12:30 pm (basic tap skills required)

Intermediate Tap 7:30-8:30 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 5

50+ Yoga 8:30-9:30 am

50+ Tap 12-1 pm

Intro to Hip Hop 6:15-7:30 pm

Swing Dance 7:30-8:30 pm

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Beg Ballet 9:45-10:45 am

African Dance Workout 12-1 pm

Int/Adv Ballet 2:15-3:45 pm

Intro to Tap Dance 2:30-3:30 pm

Questions? Contact Amy Brinkman at 414.277.8480 x6007 or abrinkman@danceworksmke.org. Click here for more information.

Price: Free for new students