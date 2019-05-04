Dane Cook is known as one of the most prolific stand-up comedians and a versatile actor, recognized in significant film and TV projects. He has been featured in numerous Comedy Central and HBO specials and created successful comedy albums including Harmful If Swallowed; Retaliation; Vicious Circle; Rough Around The Edges: Live From Madison Square Garden; ISolated INcident; and Dane Cook: I Did My Best – Greatest Hits. Retaliation became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years and went double platinum, earning him a place alongside best-selling comedy veterans. Combining energetic physical comedy, clever wordplay and trenchant observations about human behavior, Cook’s unique brand of stand-up and accessible guy-next-door attitude have galvanized audiences of all ages.