The Most Dangerous Year Screening

In 2016 a group of Washington State families with transgender kids joined the fight against the wave of discriminatory anti-transgender legislation sweeping through the nation and into their home state. With the help of a coalition of state lawmakers and civil rights activists, these families embarked on an uncharted journey of fighting to protect and preserve their children’s human rights and freedoms in this present-day civil rights movement.

Director: Vlada Knowlton

NŌ STUDIOS® Screening Room | 1037 W. McKinley Avenue

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.