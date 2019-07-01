The Most Dangerous Year

We are rescreening this film originally shown on June 3rd. The screening will be followed by a talkback by the filmmaker Vlada Knowlton.

In 2016 a group of Washington State families with transgender kids joined the fight against the wave of discriminatory anti-transgender legislation sweeping through the nation and into their home state. With the help of a coalition of state lawmakers and civil rights activists, these families embarked on an uncharted journey of fighting to protect and preserve their children’s human rights and freedoms in this present-day civil rights movement.

The screening will begin at 6 pm. The film runtime is 1 hr 30 minutes so the talkback is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 pm.

Director: Vlada Knowlton

NŌ STUDIOS® Screening Room | 1037 W. McKinley Avenue

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.

Members and Community Partners - FREE

Non-Members $10