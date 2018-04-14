The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) is pleased to announce the mid-career retrospective of Kewaskum artist Daniel Gerhartz. The exhibition, Daniel Gerhartz: The Continuum of Beauty, features more than thirty paintings in the Hyde Gallery. Opening with a party on Saturday, April 14, The Continuum of Beauty presents the work of Gerhartz who embraces a form of Realism.

EXHIBITION ACTIVITES

DANIEL GERHARTZ: THE CONTINUUM OF BEAUTY

On View: April 14–July 29, 2018

Museum of Wisconsin Art | Hyde Gallery

OPENING PARTY

Saturday, April 14 | 2:00–5:00

Meet Daniel Gerhartz and enjoy art making, live music by The Latchkeys, light bites, and a cash bar.

ARTIST TALK: DANIEL GERHARTZ

Thursday, May 3 | 6:30–7:30

Gerhartz discusses the inspiration behind his stunning paintings, and his journey working as an internationally-recognized artist living in Kewaskum.

DANIEL GERHARTZ STUDIO TOUR

Saturday, May 19 | 10:30–12:00

Friends of Wisconsin Art (FOWA) members are invited to visit artist Daniel Gerhartz at his studio in Kewaskum. Spend the morning in this picturesque setting surrounded by rolling hills and rural countryside where Gerhartz will discuss his creative process and the inspiration behind his work. Space is limited.

MEET THE ARTIST

Saturday, June 9 | 2:00–4:00

Join Gerhartz in the gallery for casual conversations.