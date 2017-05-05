Daniel O'Donnell

Google Calendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Presents

Daniel O'Donnell

Saturday, June 3

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Produced by ACG and The Pabst Theater Group

Irish singing sensation Daniel O'Donnell, who has made himself a household name in countries all over the world with more than 12 million CD and DVD sales and 12 national PBS television specials. With a different album on the UK charts every year for 28 consecutive years, Daniel's versatile voice and signature Irish charm never go out of style. Join him for a concert of favourites, including "Danny Boy", "Rivers of Babylon", "Stand Beside Me", "Moon over Ireland" and many more.

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Daniel O'Donnell - 2017-06-03 00:00:00