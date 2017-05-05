Daniel O'Donnell
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Presents
Daniel O'Donnell
Saturday, June 3
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Riverside Theater
Produced by ACG and The Pabst Theater Group
Irish singing sensation Daniel O'Donnell, who has made himself a household name in countries all over the world with more than 12 million CD and DVD sales and 12 national PBS television specials. With a different album on the UK charts every year for 28 consecutive years, Daniel's versatile voice and signature Irish charm never go out of style. Join him for a concert of favourites, including "Danny Boy", "Rivers of Babylon", "Stand Beside Me", "Moon over Ireland" and many more.